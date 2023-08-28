Suku 24 Hour Volume Hits $380,551.44 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Suku token can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Suku has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $380,551.44 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Suku has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Suku

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

