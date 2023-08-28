Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $9.86.

SHO opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $276.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.58 million. Research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

