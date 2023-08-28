Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) & Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Head to Head Comparison

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Genfit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surrozen and Genfit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen $12.50 million 1.45 -$36.00 million ($1.20) -0.49 Genfit $28.00 million 6.09 -$24.99 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Surrozen.

This table compares Surrozen and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -55.25% -47.03% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Surrozen has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Surrozen and Genfit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 2 1 0 0 1.33 Genfit 0 0 2 0 3.00

Genfit has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.30%. Given Genfit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than Surrozen.

Summary

Genfit beats Surrozen on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen



Surrozen, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043, a hepatocyte-specific R-spondin mimetic bispecific fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of severe liver diseases, including alcoholic hepatitis and asialoglycoprotein receptor 1; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe inflammatory bowel disease, Frizzled, and LRP receptors. The company also develops SZN-413, a Fzd4 targeted bi-specific antibody, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases. Surrozen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to research, develop, and commercialize Fzd4 bi-specific antibodies. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Genfit



Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

