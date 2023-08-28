SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $704,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

