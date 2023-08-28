Synovus Financial Corp Sells 22,821 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,821 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 40,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.58. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. The company had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at $26,624,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

