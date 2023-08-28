Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

SNV stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

