TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Hits $121.16 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $121.16 million and $8.22 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00039025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00027524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,794,816,631 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,247,627 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

