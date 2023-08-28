Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 395,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after buying an additional 341,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,663,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,688,000 after buying an additional 383,931 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,886,000 after buying an additional 217,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,758,000 after buying an additional 46,778 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,967,000 after buying an additional 305,884 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

