The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells $3,943,848.00 in Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $322.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

