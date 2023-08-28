The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,971 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,248,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,917,000 after purchasing an additional 517,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,698,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 208,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,153,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE:HHC opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $223.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $49,883.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,569,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,072,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 83,321 shares of company stock worth $6,230,177 in the last ninety days. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

