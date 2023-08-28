The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $219,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 386.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 679,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 480,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3,235.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 346,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after purchasing an additional 336,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $142.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day moving average is $150.68. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $135.44 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -455.91%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.50.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

