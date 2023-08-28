The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Acquires $157,047.48 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 16,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,047.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,508,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,697.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 6,247 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $59,533.91.

On Friday, August 11th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 584,496 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $5,581,936.80.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 129,312 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672,004.16.

On Monday, July 17th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 299 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $3,916.90.

On Friday, July 14th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 22,164 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $288,796.92.

On Thursday, July 6th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 1,961 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $25,630.27.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 769 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $10,043.14.

On Monday, June 26th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 1,640 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $21,467.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 16,673 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,916.11.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,999 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $91,406.94.

Shares of JYNT opened at $9.54 on Monday. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $140.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Joint by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 100.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Joint from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

