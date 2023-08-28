The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells $1,509,200.00 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,127.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

