Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$175.86.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$135.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$184.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

TSE TRI opened at C$172.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$175.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$171.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.88. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$136.02 and a 1-year high of C$185.12.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.5258712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

