Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 12,819 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Magna International were worth $101,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Magna International by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Magna International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 529,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Magna International by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 186,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,234 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Magna International Trading Up 1.6 %

Magna International stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 38,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,110. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

Magna International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.