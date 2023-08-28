Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 827,952 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 241.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 827,952 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.20% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $63,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $55.88. 155,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,801. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $94.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

View Our Latest Report on FIS

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.