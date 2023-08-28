Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 161,901 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,901 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.53% of Cameco worth $59,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 9,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Cameco Trading Up 0.8 %

CCJ traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.68. 328,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,088. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 242.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

