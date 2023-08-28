Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,749 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Prologis worth $68,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.84. 88,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average of $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

