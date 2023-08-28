Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,123,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 130,601 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $112,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.88. 1,091,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,841,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $82.46 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $153.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

