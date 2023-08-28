Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 604,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 130,447 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $120,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,956,000,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.92. 553,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,041,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.81 and its 200-day moving average is $200.87. The stock has a market cap of $204.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total value of $3,109,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,954,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,217,764 shares of company stock valued at $259,303,833 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

