Toronto Dominion Bank Has $109.73 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,374 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $109,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.9 %

GS stock traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $326.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.66%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.63.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

