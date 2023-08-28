Toronto Dominion Bank Has $122.12 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,344,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470,083 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.66% of Teck Resources worth $122,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 253,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $291,283,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Teck Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,656,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,076,000 after purchasing an additional 481,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teck Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,418,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.57. 93,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

