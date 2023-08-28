Toronto Dominion Bank Has $68.08 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 369,696 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of PayPal worth $68,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $22,024,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 104.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.44. 1,288,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,422,973. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

