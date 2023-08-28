Toronto Dominion Bank Has $69.43 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,411 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $69,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,381,000 after acquiring an additional 140,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $516.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,924. The stock has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $521.82.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

