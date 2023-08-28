Toronto Dominion Bank Has $74.79 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,651 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of Activision Blizzard worth $74,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,962 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,922,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after acquiring an additional 408,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.91. 844,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,535,597. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

