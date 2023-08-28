Toronto Dominion Bank Has $77.71 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,610 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $77,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 80,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $452.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,936. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

