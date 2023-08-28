Toronto Dominion Bank Has $82.60 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,056 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.40% of Restaurant Brands International worth $82,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $68.21. 77,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,640. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.