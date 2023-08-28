Toronto Dominion Bank Has $89.81 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 154,806 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.38% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $89,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.80. The company had a trading volume of 67,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $84.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

