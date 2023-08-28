Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.26%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.