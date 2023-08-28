Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 254,000 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $60,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.23. 1,522,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,265,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average is $107.36. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $112.51.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

