Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 641,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $91,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,876,000 after purchasing an additional 468,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

Progressive Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PGR traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.26. The stock had a trading volume of 88,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.18.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,385. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

