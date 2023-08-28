Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,109,058 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $115,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.67. 1,117,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,414,457. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

