Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,718 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $103,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after buying an additional 1,007,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.25. 111,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,328. The firm has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

