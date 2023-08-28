Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 185,303 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,263,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 185,303 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $87,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,755,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

