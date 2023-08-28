Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 195,314 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,847,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,314 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $74,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after buying an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after buying an additional 1,872,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,018,086. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

