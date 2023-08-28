Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 546,854 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,328,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 546,854 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.04% of iShares Silver Trust worth $117,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 811,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,181,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,814,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

