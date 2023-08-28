Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 81,551 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81,551 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $70,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.95. The company had a trading volume of 97,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.87. The stock has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

