Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$95.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$93.45.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$80.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$83.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.16. The company has a market cap of C$147.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.06 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.29 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 30.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6974093 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

