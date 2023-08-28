TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

TransAlta Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. TransAlta has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.20 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 21.41%. TransAlta’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

