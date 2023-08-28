Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Short Interest Update

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,729.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. TheStreet raised Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TNL

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 1.1 %

TNL stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.77 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.