TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) vs. Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Financial Analysis

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TriNet Group and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 1 3 2 0 2.17 Priority Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

TriNet Group presently has a consensus price target of $97.17, suggesting a potential downside of 8.39%. Given TriNet Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Priority Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.89 billion 1.30 $355.00 million $5.55 19.11 Priority Technology $663.64 million 0.46 -$2.15 million ($0.59) -6.78

This table compares TriNet Group and Priority Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 6.91% 45.40% 11.30% Priority Technology -0.45% N/A -0.23%

Volatility and Risk

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Priority Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing. It also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, the company provides curated managed services; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers. Further, it offers embedded payment and banking solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. It serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

