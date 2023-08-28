Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Critical Survey

eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and Trip.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eDreams ODIGEO 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trip.com Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Trip.com Group has a consensus target price of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than eDreams ODIGEO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eDreams ODIGEO N/A N/A N/A Trip.com Group 23.00% 2.05% 1.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eDreams ODIGEO and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares eDreams ODIGEO and Trip.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eDreams ODIGEO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trip.com Group $2.91 billion 8.70 $206.00 million $1.25 31.32

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than eDreams ODIGEO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats eDreams ODIGEO on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance. eDreams ODIGEO S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

