Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $63,000.

TFPM stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 38.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

