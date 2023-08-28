Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 128.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,697,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,456 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 453,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,225,984. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.