TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 0.3 %

TRST stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.