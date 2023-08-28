TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 0.3 %

TRST stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

