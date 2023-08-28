U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Up 27.8% in August

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,800 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 312,800 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

U Power Stock Performance

Shares of U Power stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. U Power has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCAR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of U Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in U Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in U Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

