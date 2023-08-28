U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) by 172.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JETS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 165,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter.

JETS stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

