UBS Group Cuts Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $3.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $3.70 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANGI. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

Get Angi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANGI

Angi Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.26 on Monday. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $375.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Angi by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.