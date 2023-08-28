UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Financial

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $87,720,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
