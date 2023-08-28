Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $2.67 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $4.61 or 0.00017787 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $70.95 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00248573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014702 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000576 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

